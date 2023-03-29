Full cast for Grease in the West End announced including Louise Redknapp, Peter Andre and Jason Donovan
Grease will make its grand return to the West End this summer.
The award-winning stage performance Grease is set to make a triumphant return to the Dominion Theatre in London this summer, and the full cast has just been announced.
The show will be directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips. Grease will feature designs by Colin Richmond, as well as orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis.
Australian stars Jason Donovan and Peter Andre will be reprising their roles, after their Dominion performances last year. Donovan will play the role of Teen Angel at certain performances from August 14 to October 28, while Andre will play the roles of Teen Angel and Vince Fontaine at certain performances from August 29 to October 19.
Louise Redknapp has been announced as one of the newest additions to the cast and will play Teen Angel from 2 June to 29 July, excluding Mondays.
So, who will fans get to see this summer as the show returns to the West End? Here’s everything you need to know including how to get tickets.
How to get tickets
Tickets for every performance are on sale now and can be purchased from WhatsOnStage. Prices start from just £17.50 not including any additional admin fees.
Full Cast of Grease on the West End
- Dan Partridge as Danny
- Olivia Moore as Sandy
- Jocasta Almgill as Rizzo
- Soloman Davy as Kenickie
- Callum Henderson as Roger
- Katie Brace as play Jan
- Jake Reynolds as Doody
- Ellie Kingdon as Marty
- George Michaelides as Sonny
- Olivia Foster-Browne as Frenchy
- Jayd’n Tyrone as Eugene
- Chloe Saunders as Patty Simcox
- Katie Dunsden as Cha Cha
- Liam McHugh as Johnny Casino
- Darren Bennett as Vince Fontaine
- Rachel Stanley as Miss Lynch
- Jason Donovan as Teen Angel
- Peter Andre as Teen Angel
- Louise Redknapp as Teen Angel
Also in the cast are Michael Anderson, Alicia Belgrade, Kirsty Ingram, Jordan Isaac, D’Mila Lindsay-Walker, Carly Miles, Luke Redmore, Samuel Routley, Darcey Simmons, Sario Solomon, Joshua Steel, and Allana Taylor.