Gas boilers need to banned from 2025 to achieve net-zero emissions, says International Energy Agency

No new fossil fuel boilers should be sold from 2025 onwards if there is to be global net-zero emissions by 2050, said the International Energy Agency (Photo: Shutterstock)

No new fossil fuel boilers should be sold from 2025 onwards if there is to be global net-zero emissions by 2050, said the International Energy Agency (IEA).

This comes as part of the intergovernmental organisation’s 400 steps to help tackle the climate crisis, with the agency warning emissions need to be cut to prevent a dangerous rise in temperatures.

Net-zero emissions by 2050

The IEA says that from now, there is no place for new coal, oil or gas exploration or supplies, with the proposal for bans on new fossil fuel boilers globally from 2025, which could instead be replaced by the sale of electric heat pumps.

The plan to cut emissions also includes an end to sales of new petrol and diesel passenger cars by 2035.

The new report by the IEA sets out how the world can clean up its energy use in power, transport, heating and industry over the next few decades in order to meet the 2050 target.

The world needs to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 to have a chance of curbing global temperature rises to 1.5C, but this requires huge cuts to pollution.

Global warming of more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels exposes the world to more extreme weather. This could then cause economic losses and lower crop yields, higher sea levels and greater damage to wildlife and habitats.

‘Our best chance of tackling climate change’

Fatih Birol, IEA executive director, said: “Our road map shows the priority actions that are needed today to ensure the opportunity of net-zero emissions by 2050 – narrow but still achievable – is not lost.

“The scale and speed of the efforts demanded by this critical and formidable goal – our best chance of tackling climate change and limiting global warming to 1.5C – make this perhaps the greatest challenge humankind has ever faced.

“The IEA’s pathway to this brighter future brings a historic surge in clean energy investment that creates millions of new jobs and lifts global economic growth.”

He added: “Moving the world on to that pathway requires strong and credible policy actions from governments, underpinned by much greater international cooperation.”

Responding to the report, Dave Jones, global lead for climate and energy think tank Ember, said: “The IEA calls time on fossil fuels and demands a global switch to clean electricity by 2040. Wind and solar will power our way to a 1.5C world.

“Phasing out coal power is not enough, the world must also phase out gas power. The IEA shows that inefficient coal power plants need to close by 2030, which will be a huge step up in ambition for so many countries.