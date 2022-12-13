The Geminid meteor shower will be visible from the UK this week. It is one of the most consistent annual meteor showers, occurring every year in December.

They will be visible from December 4 to December 17, with the phenomenon peaking between December 13 and 14 - 150 shooting stars are expected to be visible per hour. According to Royal Museums Greenwich , the Geminids grow stronger with each passing year.

Advertisement

They were first observed and recorded back in 1862 and can be seen clearly with the naked eye. Telescopes, binoculars and other such equipment won’t be necessary.

Alongside the Quadrantids, the Geminids are the only known meteor shower that does not originate from a comet. They will appear as various different colours in the night sky, including white, yellow, green, red and blue.

Most Popular

The Geminids aren’t something to be missed - they are as close to a natural fireworks show as you can get. If you’d like to see them in the UK, here’s everything you’ll need to know.

How to watch the Geminid Meteor Shower

Advertisement

The Geminid meteor shower peaks in December every year. In 2022, it is set to be at its most intense during the night of Wednesday, December 13 and into the early hours of Thursday, December 14. Unlike most meteor showers, the Geminids will be visible before midnight.

Unfortunately, 2022 is not set to be a good year for seeing the Geminid meteor shower. The moon will rise at around 9:30pm on Wednesday, which will drown out the light from the meteors. In 2023, the meteor shower is expected to peak between December 22 and 23.

Advertisement

They won’t be completely invisible - but they will be harder to see than they normally would be. As such, it’s a good idea to find an ideal place to view them.