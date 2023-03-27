A girl has been rushed to hospital after she was attacked by dogs. Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The attack took place at a property on Ackers Lane in Carrington, Greater Manchester. Police were called to the scene at 2.40pm on Sunday (March 26).

Authorities have seized the four dogs involved in the incident and have been taken away by specialist partners, while the girl is understood to be in a stable condition. Three people have been taken into custody and have been arrested on suspicion of owning a dangerous dog.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police issued the following statement: “Shortly before 2.40pm today, March 26, police were called to a report of a child who had suffered injuries caused by dogs at an address on Ackers Lane, Carrington.

The incident took place in Carrington, Greater Manchester - Credit: Google Streetview