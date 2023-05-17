News you can trust since 1917
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region

Google set to delete inactive Gmail and YouTube accounts not used in two years

The new policy won’t come into effect until December but will see unused Google accounts deleted

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 17th May 2023, 14:49 BST- 2 min read

Google has announced an update to its policies for inactive accounts that have not been used in two years. The tech company has revealed that any accounts that have not been used in over 24 months will now be deleted.

The original policy, created in 2020, said that Google might wipe data from accounts that hadn’t been used for at least two years. However, an update given in a blog post by product manager Ruth Kricheli says that accounts will now be deleted.

Google’s new policy won’t come into effect until at least December at the earliest, giving users plenty of time to access their old accounts. It has also been reported by 9to5Google reports that deleted Gmail accounts will not have their addresses made available for reuse.

Kricheli said that the new policy will go through a phased roll out, with accounts that were created and never touched being deleted first. The blog post also said that Google will send “multiple notifications over the months leading up to deletion” to Gmail addresses and any attached recovery emails.

Most Popular

    Account activity is measured on actions such as sending emails, watching a YouTube video or using Google Search. Google has mentioned that users could purchase a subscription to a product like Google One to maintain activity on accounts that aren’t used as frequently.

    How to keep your Google account active

    The easiest way to ensure your account isn’t deleted due to Google’s new policy is to sign-into your account at least once every 2 years. If your Google Account has been signed into recently then Google will consider the account active and will not delete it.

    Google is set to delete inactive accountsGoogle is set to delete inactive accounts
    Google is set to delete inactive accounts

    Activity on your account can be done with a variety of actions, including signing in or use whilst signed into your Google Account. Ruth Kricheli  suggests which good ways to use your Google account, including:

    • Reading or sending an email
    • Using Google Drive
    • Watching a YouTube video
    • Downloading an app on the Google Play Store
    • Using Google Search
    • Using Sign in with Google to sign in to a third-party app or service
    Related topics:GoogleYouTubeTech