Google has issued a warning to millions of Android users who have downloaded a hugely popular application. Users are being encouraged to delete the app immediately which can no longer be found on Google’s Play Store.

The app in question is the Chinese retail service - Pinduoduo. Google was forced to remove it from their site amid security concerns after malicious software was found on certain versions of the application.

The dangerous software was understood to be targeting user data and prompting the ban by Google. According to a national newspaper, a spokesperson for the tech giant said: "We have suspended the Play version of the app for security concerns while we continue our investigation."

Pinduoduo confirmed it has been in contact with Google, a national newspaper reports. A Pinduoduo spokesperson said: "We have been told that there are several other apps that have been suspended as well.

"We strongly reject the speculation and accusation that the Pinduoduo app is malicious just from a generic and non-conclusive response from Google."

