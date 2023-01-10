A brand new cooking show is coming to ITV headed by the one and only Gordon Ramsay. Next Level Chef, which has been described as ‘the world’s toughest cooking competition’ will see 12 aspiring chefs take on the challenge of a lifetime in a bid to win a hefty £100,000 prize.

In a first of its kind, Next Level Chef will see talented home cooks compete against professional and social media chefs. And better yet, the entire competition will take place in an epic 50ft-tall three-story kitchen.

The unusual location contains three kitchens, including a luxurious top-flight kitchen, all the way down to the very basic basement kitchen meaning the chefs need to prove they can work their magic even in the worst circumstances.

Gordon Ramsay said: “When we first entered a lockdown, I was reflecting back to the beginning of my career because I started in the Basement. Then you work up into this semi-decent kitchen.

“And then 20 years later, you build this stunning, beautiful state-of-the-art kitchen, and the idea was born. How do you flip-flop from each kitchen? And how do you combine all that experience into one show, on three different levels? I’ve worked in two different kitchens on top of each other before, I’ve never quite done three. So it was a sort of a gang-busting idea.”

Each week the contestants will have just seconds to grab the ingredients they need to cook with and then only minutes to create an outstanding dish, before a nail-biting finish to even get their dish tasted by the mentors.

Gordan Ramsay is set to host a brand new cooking show on ITV alongside Paul Ainsworth and Nyesha Arrington

Gordon Ramsay is joined by two other superstars from the culinary world, Paul Ainsworth and Nyesha Arrington, to mentor the team of budding chefs, in a bid to find Britain’s next-level chef. Only one will win the £100,000 prize which also comes with an unrivalled year-long mentorship from Gordon, Paul and Nyesha to help make their culinary dreams a reality - but who will climb their way to the top?

How to watch ITV’s Next Level Chef?

Next Level Chef will be on ITV on January 11 at 9pm.