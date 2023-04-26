The BBC has opened applications for the next season of The Great British Sewing Bee. The Great British Sewing Bee is the ultimate sewing battle where 12 talented home sewers are challenged to create gorgeous garments, under the scrutiny of judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young.

The show, hosted by comedian and actress Sara Pascoe, tasks the contestants with three challenges every week. The challenges fall into three categories and are described on the official website as: “First in a test of sewing skill, it’s the Pattern Challenge where they choose fabric from the haberdashery to all make the same pattern.

“Next, a test of creativity and imagination in the Transformation Challenge, where they get just 90 minutes to turn items of old clothing into something new and exciting. Finally, the ultimate fashion test of the Made to Measure, fitting to a real life model, a challenge they’ve had time to plan in advance.”

Each challenge will be assessed by judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young. Grant is a top British designer and businessman. He owns the Savile Row tailors Norton and Sons and his own successful menswear label E. Tautz.

Young is a tutor at Central Saint Martins college where she has mentored and taught some of Britain’s top designers. She’s worked on countless films as a costume designer and is responsible for Renee Zellweger’s bunny costume in Bridget Jones’s Diary, and Leonardo DiCaprio and Tilda Swinton’s outfits in The Beach.

So, think you can impress the judges? Here’s everything you need to know about applying for the tenth series.

How to apply for Great British Sewing Bee

Those who think they have what it takes to impress judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young then you can apply on the office Apply For Sewing Bee website.

The Great British Sewing Bee returned to BBC One this year, filmed in a new location in Leeds - Farsley's Sunny Bank Mills. On the change, show host Patrick Grant said: "Leeds is at the heart of the wool and textile industry so it feels appropriate to film in a great big spinning mill." (Photo: BBC/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)

How to watch Great British Sewing Bee

