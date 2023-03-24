Greggs has announced their highly anticipated Easter menu, which this year features four brand new items for customers to try out. Items included in the Easter menu are available to buy in stores across the UK from today (March 24).

Greggs, which was founded in 1939 by John Gregg is one of the UK’s leading food-on-the-go retailers, and boasts around 2,200 shops across the UK, employing 25,000 people.

As well as the new items making up the Easter menu, Greggs is ‘egg-cited’ to announce the return of two sweet menu items, the Easter Bun and Bunny Biscuit which will be available to purchase at shops across the UK.

If you prefer a sweet drink instead of a desert-type food, then you’re in luck! Two new tasty, limited-edition coffee drinks, the Cinnamon Swirl Latte and the Cinnamon Flat White are also being added.

The two new cinnamon flavoured coffees will offer Greggs customers even more choice when they’re looking for a warming pick me up, whether that’s as part of their morning breakfast deal or an afternoon treat.

Greggs full Easter menu 2023

Cinnamon Flat White - From £2.40

Cinnamon Swirl Latte - From £2.40

Easter Buns - From £1.05

Bunny Biscuit - From £1.10