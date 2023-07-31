S Club and Hannah Spearritt are reportedly no longer on speaking terms after she claimed she was left feeling “betrayed” by the band. It follows a row over contracts for their upcoming UK tour, following the death of member Paul Cattermole.

The pair had previously dated in 2001 before separating in 2002 when Cattermole chose to leave the 90s band. Remaining members Rachel Stevens, Jo O’Meara, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee and Bradley McIntosh have decided to continue with the UK tour and rename the band from S Club 7 to S Club.

In a recent video on Instagram, Lee said: “You’ve probably noticed there’s only five of us here today, and although Hannah will always be a part of S Club 7, she won’t be joining us on this tour. We wish her all the best for the future.”

It has since been reported that Spearritt was unaware that she was no longer being included in the tour, until the Instagram post. The singer was reportedly about to sign her contract before she was “blindsided” by the launch of the five-piece band.

Sources close to Spearritt said that she felt “betrayed” after being snubbed from the UK tour with concerns that the now “bad blood” between her and the rest of the band, could mean there is “little to no chance” of her making any appearance during the S Club tour.

A source told The Sun: “Hannah is devastated. She was pushed out, and doesn’t understand why. The rest of S Club has been told not to contact her.” It has been reported that Spearritt “very much wanted to be part of the tour” but had “pushed back on a few details” prior to the singer signing her contract, whilst the others all agreed and signed immediately.

Spearritt was reportedly “binned” after a series of disagreements with the bands creator Simon Fuller, with the rest of the band “not even speaking to her”. Representatives for the 90s pop group have confirmed that Spearritt has not spoken to the rest of the band.

S Club appeared on the BBC’s The One Show last week where they discussed the possibility of the singer returning to the band. Presenter Alex Jones said: “We can’t help but notice of course that Hannah’s not here tonight. Is she going to come back in the future? What’s the plan there? Or is it just too much at the moment?”

Jon Lee said: “The door’s always open. I mean we’ve got lots of stuff coming up after the tour, we’ve got loads of stuff coming up near the end of this year but there are loads of projects that we’re working on for next year as well.

“So you know, she could always pop in and join us maybe for something next year.”