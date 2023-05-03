Nostalgic Harry Potter fans are in luck as a brand-new feature for 2023 has officially opened at the Harry Potter Studio Tours in London. The new feature will allow Potterheads to experience the magic of the early films – perfect for those of us who reminisce about the older films.

The new feature allows Potterheads to experience Harry’s early years at Hogwarts. You will get an exclusive look at fan-favourite scenes that have been brought to life – from the enchanted ceiling to new prosthetics that haven’t been seen before.

If you’re a lifelong Potterhead, you’ll certainly remember the scene where Harry, Ron and Hermione walk into the Great Hall for the first time. They are greeted by 400 floating candles that enchant the ceiling, and the scene cuts to Hermione, who explains that the ceiling is enchanted by magic.

Who can forget the scene in Professor Flitwick’s Charms class, where Hermione confirms the pronunciation is Levi-oh-sa, not Levi-oh-sar? The Wingardium Leviosa spell – which makes objects fly – is one of the most memorable scenes from the first film.

Now, Potterheads can practise their own wand skills as they learn the Swish and Flick movement behind the famous spell. The movie magic behind the spell was a simple trick of stringing a feather onto a fishing line. John Richardson, who worked as special effects supervisor, described the technique as: “[Like] going back to the silent movie era.”

The process in which beloved half-giant Hagrid will be brought to life during a live demonstration. While Robbie Coltrane stood at an impressive 6ft, he was not quite tall enough to portray a half giant, and so 6ft 10in England rugby player Martin Bayfield stepped in, fitted with stilts and a prosthetic head.

Potterheads will be able to experience this moment for themselves when they visit the Warner Brothers Studio Tour in Watford, London. Not only this, but the new features will be interactive, with Harry’s first experiences at Hogwarts being told. An origami ‘Sorting Ceremony’ chatterbox will be given to fans to remember their visit.

When will Discovering Hogwarts take place?

Discovering Hogwarts, the name given to the new Harry Potter feature, will take place from May 2 until September 4, 2023. The new feature will be included in the ticket price when you go to book.

Harry Potter Studio Tour tickets

