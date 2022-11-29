Harry Styles was forced to pause a live concert in order to protect the crowd after eight members of the audience fainted. Video footage shows the 28-year-old singer asking the crowd to move back slowly to stop fans being crushed against the handrails.

The former One Direction star said: "I am very excited to be here, and I know today is going to be an amazing show. But the most important thing is that everyone in here is safe, because there are a lot of people in here and it’s warm."

A fan, who attended the concert in the Coliseo Live stadium, in Bogotá, Colombia, and posted the video on twitter, said: "I just have to say that I was in the Platinum section and I almost died. And this was when this poor man had to stop the concert because we were suffocating."

Fans in the front row can be heard shouting at Styles : "We can’t breathe. We are suffocating." The concert, which took place at 9:30pm on Sunday November 27, saw fans queuing from 3pm, more than six hours before the gig began.

The concert was initially intended to take place at the Salitre Mágico park, also in Bogotá.The change was announced by organiser OCESA 25 days before the concert after logistical issues during a previous concert by popstar Dua Lipa .