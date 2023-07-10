Harry Styles was hit in the face with an object at his recent Love on Tour show in Vienna. The 29-year-old pop star winced in pain on stage, clutching his face in his hands after being hit with the object.

Video footage has begun circulating online of the incident which occurred at the former One Direction star’s gig in Vienna on Saturday night (July 8). In the clip, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker walks across the stage before an item is thrown into the air, striking the star near his eye.

Following the incident which took place at Ernst Happel Stadium in Austria’s capital city, fans of the As It Was singer took to social media to praise him for continuing with the show.

One tweeted: “Harry Styles got hit in the EYE. Just quit throwing things.”

Another said: “People need to stop throwing things and respect artists, it’s getting tiring.”

A third added: “This object throwing culture is about to kill how we experience concerts and festivals moving forward. They’re about to get more expensive and more exclusive.”

The incident comes after a number of entertainers have been hit by flying objects during performances across the world. Pop star Bebe Rexha was injured during her show in New York last month after a fan threw a mobile phone at the singer.

After the show, the Meant To Be singer posted a picture on her Instagram page which showed a purple bruise on her eyelid and stitching tape over her eyebrow. In a separate image of the show, Bebe wrote in the caption: “Although the show ended in an unfortunate way, it was still an amazing show in my hometown.”