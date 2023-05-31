Holly Willoughby has wiped all mention of This Morning from her Instagram account, fuelling speculation that she may leave the show less than two weeks after long-term co-host Phillip Schofield announced his departure.

Willoughby has removed any mention of the show despite her return date to This Morning edging closer. It was recently revealed that she will resume her role as the host of the show on Monday, June 5 following a break.

But the 42-year-old has now removed any traces of This Morning, removing the show from her bio along with mention of her lifestyle business Wylde Moon and M&S brand partnership role too.

This comes just days after Schofield admitted to having an affair with a younger male colleague. Since the revelation, he has quit ITV, given up roles on all shows he was involved in on the channel including Dancing on Ice and The British Soap Awards.

Schofield said: "I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning. Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over."