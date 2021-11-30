I’m A Celebrity returns to screens after Storm Arwen forced ITV show off the air

The 2021 cast of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec welcomed viewers back to I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here after the reality show was taken off the air due to Storm Arwen.

The ITV show, which is filmed in Wales, last aired on Friday evening and was forced to cancel Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s scheduled shows after the extreme weather caused damage to the production area.

Celebrities were also moved out of Gwrych Castle in North Wales while the storm hit, although the castle itself remained unharmed by the weather.

'Monumental effort’ to get the show back on air

Speaking on This Morning, presenters Ant and Dec said that there had been a monumental effort in getting I’m A Celebrity back on air.

They said: “The wind had pretty much destroyed the tech base, there was no choice but to pull the show. The celebrities had to come out into individual quarantine… We thought it would mean keeping them in there when we couldn’t film.

“They could have quite easily said there was too much damage to get back on air, the team has been magnificent… the castle is the one thing that has been absolutely fine.

“It has been a monumental effort on everyone’s part. It has been a challenge but the team have been fantastic, we can’t wait to get back because we were just getting into our stride.”

Latest production hiccup for I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here

The 2021 series of the show has so far been hit with a run of bad luck.

ITV were forced to cancel three shows as a result of the weather conditions and the damage to the production area, but the show was already hit by other issues prior to this.

Ex-contestant Richard Madeley was removed from the castle on Thursday 25 November after “taking a funny turn” during the night.

The Good Morning Britain presenter was taken to hospital for precautionary checks and, as a result of coming into contact with doctors and nurses, was unable to return to the castle due to breaking the Covid bubble.

ITV have also confirmed that an intruder was removed from the set at Gwrych Castle after a security breach at the castle.

Celebrities face tough trials again

The show marked its return to the TV schedule with a trial involving Dame Arlene Phillips and paralympian Kadeena Cox.

The pair faced their fears in ‘Bed Chamber of Chills’, where they were met by dozens of snakes in a pitch black maze.

Kadeena collected the stars while moving through the maze in a top bunk, while they were passed down to Dame Arlene in the bottom bunk for collection.

The trial was a success for the stars, who gained 10 out of a possible 11 stars for camp.

Broadcaster Louise Minchin and former footballer David Ginola faced the Castle Coin Challenge and brought a French flair to the occasion.

While speaking French to each other, Louise and David collected the apples and won the coins, which they claimed an apple pie for at Kiosk Cledwyn's Ye Olde Shoppe.

Soap veterans open up about their careers

Soap stars Simon Gregson and Adam Woodyatt also opened up during the episode about working on some of the UK’s most popular shows.

Simon, who has played Steve McDonald on Coronation Street for the past 32 years, said: “It was difficult for a while to adjust. This isn’t what I planned for myself and I do not like it. I hated it. The fame side of it I hated it. I still don’t (like it).”

Woodyatt, who is famous for his 36-year stint as Eastenders favourite, Ian Beale, opened up about his recent departure from the show.

He said: “I just had another opportunity.

“This play came up. I just fancied doing something different. The way the storyline is, they needed me to take a break. Yeah… the break’s just got longer.”