I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Is approaching the end of the road, in a series that saw the long-awaited return to Australia for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic. Just four celebrities now remain in the competition, ahead of the grand-final on Sunday (November 27) night.

This year’s show premiered on November 6 with Ant and Dec at the helm to mark the series’ 20th year on air. ITV shocked viewers when it announced former health secretary Matt Hancock would join the cast as the 12th celeb.

Among the famous faces to also have entered the jungle are 80s pop sensation Boy George and England rugby union star Mike Tindall, MBE. ITV also finally snapped up former Radio 1 DJ Chris Moyles after years of trying to sign him up and Jill Scott - who retired from professional football after England’s heroic Euro 2022 win - is also taking part in this year’s series.

On Friday night, viewers learnt that a seventh celebrity has been eliminated from the jungle. The announcement comes just one day after radio host Chris Moyles became the sixth celebrity to be exiled from the show.

Who left I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! last night?

Comedian Seann Walsh became the seventh contestant to be eliminated from the jungle. The 36-year-old left the ITV reality show after 19 days in the Australian jungle.

Following his exit, Walsh told co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “So many memories, so many amazing memories, I absolutely loved it! It is tough and I don’t know how much that comes across through the screen.”

“It is tough for everyone, especially in that middle bit but as soon as you guys said my name, all of the tough bits just go and now I’m just left with absolutely incredible memories. I’m going to need a long time to process this”

Who remains in the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Jungle?

Four contestants now remain in the jungle and head into tonight’s (November 26) penultimate episode, the celebrities still in the running are…

Conservative MP Matt Hancock caused controversy after becoming a contestant on reality TV show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Mike Tindall

Former Rugby Union player Mike Tindall played for Bath and Gloucester during his career and was part of England’s 2003 World Cup winning team. He is also married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara, making him the first member of the royal family to enter the jungle.

He said his Rugby friends will “stitch him up” and vote him into all the challenges.

“I will be telling everyone they aren’t going to let us starve. I will be telling everyone to calm down,” he said.

Owen Warner

Warner is known for playing the role of Romeo Nightingale in Channel 4 soap Hollyoakes. The Leicester-born 23 year old has a phobia of snakes and says he will come into the jungle with a positive but resilient attitude.

Before heading in, he said: “If someone is out of order, then I will say something. But I don’t want it to cause any tension and hopefully they will stop. I don’t think I will cry either in the jungle but then again I cry at most films and sometimes even new food," says Owen.

Jill-Scott

Scott is a former professional footballer who lifted the Euro 2022 trophy with the Lionesses earlier this year. She spent a big chunk of her career with Manchester City where she made over 150 appearances and won three FA WSL Cups, one WSL title and three FA Women’s Cups.

She said: “I am intrigued as to how I will react in the trials. I don’t like rats or snakes and if I had to be underground that would be scary.

Matt Hancock, MP

The former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care caused controversy when he entered the jungle at the same time as comedian Sean Walsh. Hancock has since been stripped of the Conservative party whip and is now an independent MP in the House of Commons.

The 44-year-old was in charge of managing the NHS’ response to the Covid-19 pandemic until he was forced to resign in June 2021 when video footage of him having an affair with an aide emerged. At the time, the public were told not to break social distancing rules with anyone outside their domestic bubble - Mr. Hancock’s aide was outside his bubble and he was subsequently forced to resign.

