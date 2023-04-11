Is Fortnite down? Server undergoes maintenance - here’s when ‘larger than normal’ 24.20 update goes live
The latest Fortnite patch will be released today including possible Attack on Titan crossover
Fortnite fans can expect a “larger than normal” game update following maintenance that will also bring a brand new crossover, Epic Games confirms. Servers are expected to go offline 30 minutes before an update so expect to get kicked out of any online games half an hour before then.
The Fortnite update 24.20 is the second major update of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Epic Games confirmed on Twitter the patch will go live today at 8am BST / 3am EDT / 12am PDT across all platforms.
Downtime typically lasts around four hours, so you can expect to jump back into the game at 12pm BST / 7am EDT / 4am PDT. The update file for the new patch should automatically download during this downtime, but if not you can manually download it.
Epic Games is yet to release any official patch notes for the new update. However, some leaked details say some of the issues that are listed as ‘fixed in the next game update’. Additionally, the update brings the Attack on Titan crossover with the highly anticipated Mikasa and Levi skins confirmed to appear in the item shop today.
Fortnite update 24:20: what to expect
General:
- Stray’s mask appearing visually crooked/warped
- The “Vital” audio track incorrectly displays it was introduced in Chapter 4 Season 1 instead of Chapter 4 Season 2
- Some Back Blings do not sit against the back of the Highwire outfit and instead appear to be floating
- Some players using Performance mode on PC may notice that trunks and branches of trees are moving
UEFN:
- Players can some see devices that should not be visible
Notorious Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR has said their sources confirmed the following:
- Mikasa and Levi Skins
- Attack on Titan Mythics
- Eren Jaeger will be unlockable
- In-game creator profiles
- New Augments
- Hiss Clique Quest Pack
- New Coachella collaboration
- Possibly the new Smart Pistol
- Possibly ‘Upcoming’ Shop sections