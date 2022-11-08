ITV has announced the official launch date of its new streaming platform ITVX. The new service will replace ITV Hub to offer more new and exclusive films, programmes to be streamed for free, US series, documentaries and the ability to watch live sports.

ITVX will roll out across devices and platforms in the coming weeks with December 8 announced to be the official launch date. At launch, viewers will have access to over 10,000 hours of content in high definition, and ITVX will also drop new and exclusive programmes every week of the year.

Viewers can also expect the full range of ITV drama past and present to go on the service, as well as documentaries, cult classics and hundreds of blockbuster films which will all stream for free. All of ITV’s channels will be available to live stream through ITVX, as well as additional themed channels (known as FAST channels), and a dedicated news section.

ITV’s Chief Executive, Carolyn McCall said: “We’re really excited to launch ITVX, with more content available than ever before, and a whole range of exclusive commissions. ITVX is powered by a significant, streaming-first commissioning budget, and an integrated technology and data platform providing high quality, and more personalised viewing and advertising experience, that will continue to evolve in 2023 and beyond.”

In addition to a host of new series’ premiering and streaming exclusively on ITVX, viewers will also have access to watch full series of ITV’s flagship shows on their first day broadcast. There will also be more than 250 feature films available on launch day, with a thousand films to be made available to stream each year.

How to access ITVX

Viewers can access ITVX by visiting the website.

ITVX will be the first streaming service in the UK to offer viewers the flexibility to access free content with ads and ad-free paid subscription, all in one place. Paying subscribers will also have access to BritBox UK.