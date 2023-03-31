ITV has confirmed that Philip Schofield won’t be returning to This Morning for a number of weeks. This news comes after his absence from his usual spot alongside co-host Holly Willoughby earlier this week.

The TV host has been away since Monday (March, 27) and now ITV execs have confirmed he will not be returning next week after the co-hosts’ usual Friday break. Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, who present the show on Fridays will take over presenting duties as Phil and Holly will take their scheduled Easter break.

Holly and Phillip have traditionally taken time away from their hosting duties during school holidays including Easter, Christmas and the summer break.

Fan favourite Alison Hammond stepped in on Monday and Tuesday to co-host the show with Holly, After the credits for the show rolled, loud music was playing in the studio as Holly began: "Phillip is having the week off, so all the adults have left the building!"

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning (Photo: ITV)