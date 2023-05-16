Jet2 will travel to 20 destinations from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, including Spain, Portugal and Greece. Four aircraft will operate from the airport from March 28, 2024, with up to 54 weekly flights.

John Irving, CEO Liverpool John Lennon Airport said: “This is a great day for the airport and for the region’s holidaymakers. It’s also great to have seven new routes available that we know will be popular with holidaymakers and for our local independent travel agents to be able to sell, with customers taking advantage of all the convenience and hassle free benefits of flying from Liverpool.”

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We are absolutely delighted to be expanding our award-winning flights and holidays to Liverpool John Lennon Airport. It also means significant investment in the region, with four based aircraft coming into operation and the creation of over 200 new jobs.”

Jet2 Liverpool John Lennon routes

Alicante – up to four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday)

Tenerife – up to five weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

Fuerteventura – up to two weekly services

Gran Canaria - up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Saturday) – exclusive route

Lanzarote – up to three weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday)

Ibiza – up to three weekly services (Monday, Friday and Saturday)

Menorca – up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday) - exclusive route

Majorca – up to seven weekly services (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

Faro – up to four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday)

Madeira – weekly Monday services - exclusive route

Corfu – up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday)

Rhodes – up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) – exclusive route

Zante - weekly Wednesday services - exclusive route

Crete (Heraklion) - up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Friday)

Kos – weekly Friday services

Paphos – weekly Wednesday services - exclusive rout

Bodrum - up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday)

Antalya – up to four weekly services (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Dalaman – up to four weekly services (Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday)

Bourgas – up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) - exclusive route