A BBC tradition since his first Hogmany in 1993, Jools Holland’s annual Hootenanny will once again regale New Year’s revellers with a host of fine music from performers and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra. There also may be a few famous faces attending Jool’s Annual Hootenanny also, if previous years have demonstrated.

For those that want to experience the Hootenanny for themselves, the BBC have now released tickets for the event, which will be pre-recorded at BBC’s Maidstone Studios on December 14 2022. Doors for the filmed event will be open from 7pm, with the recording set to begin from 7:45pm and looking to last well over three hours.

Tickets are limited to two per entrant and will be drawn at random once entries have closed at 10pm on December 5. There is a strict dress code for the filming however; given it is meant to be on New Year’s Eve, audience members are asked to dress “for New Year’s Eve - smart/glamourous (strictly no jeans)”

The BBC producers have also warned that unlike some New Year’s Eve soirees that will be happening during that time, that no food will be available during the filming of Jool’s Annual Hootenanny. With filming scheduled to last a while, their suggestion is to eat before arriving at Maidstone Studios.

To enter, visit the BBC’s Shows and Tours section of their website to enter into the random ticket draw. Successful entrants will receive a text message and send an e-ticket(s) to the email address used to apply while unsuccessful party goers will be kept on the waiting list in the event anyone cancels their tickets.