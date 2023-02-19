Katie Price has announced the release date for Mucky Mansion season two. The first season of the Channel 4 home makeover show saw the reality star transform her 19-room vandalised and uninhabitable mansion in West Sussex into a forever home for her family.

In 2020, the mansion fell into disrepair after intruders ransacked the property and left taps running, causing water damage throughout the home. Helping cover the renovation costs, it was reported Katie received a £45,000 payday for her role in the first series.

The reality star recently dodged a bankruptcy court hearing for a fourth time over her £3.2million debt repayment. The 44-year-old was set to appear in court on February 9 to answer questions on her bankruptcy but the hearing was ‘vacated’ and rescheduled for April 12.

So, when will fans get to see the next instalment of the mansion’s makeover? air? Here’s everything you need to know about the second season of Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion.

Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion season 2 start date

Katie announced the release date for Mucky Mansion season two on her Instagram story on Friday, February 17, writing: "Mucky Mansion Series 2 starts Tuesday 21st Feb 10pm on Channel 4. Who’s excited?"

Katie Price blasts Met Police for alleged jokes about son Harvey

The Mucky Mansion season two release date announcement came amid reports of Met Police officers sharing "inappropriate and discriminatory" content relating to Katie’s disabled son Harvey Price.

Katie slammed police for allegedly swapping jokes via a WhatsApp group chat..

Eight officers will face a gross misconduct trial next week over the claims. Katie took to her Instagram story to talk about the allegations. She said: "It’s disgusting. They need to be named, shamed and exposed [if proven true]."

The officers in question were allegedly members of a Whatsapp group chat used to post "discriminatory content attacking the protected characteristics of race, religion or belief, disability, sexual orientation and sex" between 2016 and 2018, according to the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards.