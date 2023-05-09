King Charles has left a heartfelt message to the nation to thank them for their ‘time and dedication’ throughout his coronation weekend. King Charles and Camilla issued a tweet via the Royal family Twitter account last night (May 8).

It reads: “As the Coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible.

“To those who joined in the celebrations - whether at home, at street parties and lunches, or by volunteering in communities - we thank you, each and every one.

Most Popular

To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth.”

King Charles was officially crowned King of England on Saturday (May 6) at Westminster Abbey alongside HRH Queen Camilla. He has become the 40th reigning sovereign to be crowned following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II who died last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

King Charles has left a message to the nation following his coronation at Westminster Abbey