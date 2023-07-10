The secret to King Charles and Queen Camilla’s long-lasting marriage has been revealed. It has been speculated that an ‘unusual bedroom arrangement’ is the key to their marriage lasting all these years.

King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, got married over 18 years ago on April 9, 2005, in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall. It is both of their second marriages after Charles was married to Diana, Princess of Wales and Camilla to Andrew Parker Bowles.

And it is now speculated that the key to their long lasting marriage is due to them sleeping in different rooms. Reports suggest that it is customary for married members of the Royal Family to have separate bedrooms.

They also reportedly sleep in different bedrooms because of the King’s health. The new monarch allegedly suffers from back pain and sleeping alone is believed to help ease those problems.

It is thought that having separate bedrooms is a great ‘stress reliever’ but also allows them to have their own personal space, with a source revealing to the Daily Mail that the arrangement ‘suits them perfectly’.