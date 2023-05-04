The King has a frog named after him: Hyloscirtus Princecherlesi or Prince Charles Magnificent Tree Frog.

In 1975, the King became a member of the Magic Circle, a society of stage magicians founded in London in 1905, after passing his audition with a magic trick.

The King has presented the weather forecast on the BBC. This took place during a visit to BBC Scotland's studios in 2012.

Westminster Abbey has been the setting for every coronation since 1066. Before the Abbey was built, Coronations were carried out wherever was convenient, taking place in Bath, Oxford and Canterbury.

The Coronation Oath and the Accession Declaration Oath are the only aspects of the coronation ceremony that are required by law.

More than 6,000 men and women of the UK’s Armed Forces – and nearly 400 Armed Forces personnel from at least 35 Commonwealth countries - will take part in the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The Coronation Emblem for His Majesty’s 2023 Coronation was designed by Sir Jony Ive, who was formerly Chief Design Officer of Apple, Inc.

At four years old, the then Prince Charles received a special hand-painted children’s invitation to his mother’s Coronation.

In July 2021, Her Majesty, when she was The Duchess of Cornwall, became Patron of Nigeria’s first sexual assault referral centre, Mirabel.