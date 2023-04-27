In honour of King Charles’ upcoming coronation on May 6, many supermarkets have released their own royal themed ranges. Marks & Spencer, as well as Asda, are just two of the retailers who have added a special twist to some of their products.

Whether you’re planning a street party or to have a gathering with family, you’ll no doubt be wanting a range of picky bits for guests to graze during the coronation festivities. Luckily several supermarkets have offered their own coronation ranges with snacks and treats.

While a quiche has been chosen as the official coronation dish, several supermarket’s ranges include their own royal versions of the classic pork pie. Cupcakes and sweet treats also feature throughout the different ranges.

Marks & Spencer has also given its family favourite cake character, Colin the Caterpillar, a royal makeover amid the upcoming coronation of King Charles. In honour of his crowning, the beloved cake has been bestowed with a chocolate crown and jewels.

We break down some of the coronation foods available across supermarkets from Tesco to Morrisons.

Asda

Asda has a range of royal-themed foods available for shoppers, including a selection of snacks and treats.

Asda King’s Coronation Pork Pie - £5

Asda King’s Coronation Cheese Snacking Box - £4

Asda Letty the Coronation Caterpillar Cake - £7

Asda Coronation Traybake Sponge Cake - £6.50

Asda Coronation Madeira Sponge Cake Jar - £2.80

Asda Coronation Madeira Sponge Cake - £12

Asda Golden Breaded Chicken Crowns - £3

Asda 6 Coronation Crown Crumpets - £1.45

Asda 2 King Size Pork Sausages - £2.50

Asda Coronation 65 Piece Sharing Selection - £5.50

Asda Gingerbread Coronation Crown - 65p

Asda 12 Coronation Cupcakes - £5

Asda Royally Delicious Coronation Cookie - £7.50

Asda King’s Coronation Cheddar Cheese Truckle Tower - £5.50

Morrisons

The supermarket has added several treats to its stores to honour the regal festivities, including crown-themed goodies.

Crown Pork Pie - £6.50

Continental Grazing Box - £10

Savoury Grazing Box - £10

Spicy Grazing Platter - £10

Small Cheese Box - £10

Market Street Coronation Chicken Baguette - £2.50

Giant Party Like Royalty Cookie - £7

Blue White Red Cupcakes - £5

Crown Biscuit - £99p

Coronation Quiche - £3

Sainsbury’s

Continuing the coronation vibes, a range of Sainsbury’s items have updated coronation-themed packaging.

Sainsbury’s Cornish Clotted Cream Scones, Taste the Difference - £1.45

Sainsbury’s Continental Charcuterie Grazing Platter, Taste the Difference - £10

Coronation Chocolate & Vanilla Cupcakes - £5

Sainsbury’s Strawberry Conserve, Taste the Difference - £1.75

Sainsbury’s Earl Grey Coronation Tea Bags 100’s, Taste the Difference - £2

Sainsbury’s Cream Cake Selection - £2.50

Sainsbury’s Large Melton Mowbray Pork Pie - £3

Sainsbury’s Mini Sausage Rolls - £1.75

Marks & Spencer

Among the retailer’s royal offerings, Marks & Spencer has given their familiar Colin the Caterpillar cake character a regal makeover.

Coronation Colin - £10

Honey Roast Ham Giant Sausage Roll - £10

9 Mini Chutney Topped Crown Pork Pies - £6

Coronation Chicken Crisps - £1.50

Coronation Sponge Cake - £10,

Coronation All Butter Shortbread Tin - £6

Coronation Giant Milk Chocolate Gold Coin - £2.50

King of Everything Chocolate Crowns - £3

Tesco

Finally, Tesco also has a few coronation-themed goodies in its stores featuring a selection of savoury and sweet treats.