LNER encourages customers to book ahead for Easter Break

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is urging customers to book their tickets now for travel for theEaster break.

Services across the East Coast route are proving popular with 350,000 bookings already confirmedbetween the 8th and 25th of April, including more than 103,000 for the holiday weekend itself. Journeysto and from London, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Inverness are leading the way.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LNER is operating a full timetable, with no planned engineering works taking place across itsroute connecting major towns and cities between Scotland, Northern England, Yorkshire, the EastMidlands and London King’s Cross.

David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming more and morepeople back to rail and our services during the Easter period and school holidays are proving reallypopular.

We’re urging people to book early to avoid disappointment and we’re look forwarding towelcoming customers onboard to enjoy our legendary customer experience.”

During their journey, customers can enjoy a range of locally sourced food and drink served directly totheir seat, with a new complimentary menu in First Class and pioneering Let’s Eat At Your Seat service inStandard.

Customers who book direct using the LNER website or app can also enjoy the benefits of LNER’s popularloyalty rewards scheme. More than 350,000 people have already joined LNER Perks, which offers twoper cent credit back on LNER journeys and £5 credit for signing up. Extra benefits and further exclusiveoffers have recently been introduced to members with more incentives to come.