London Marathon participants put in their pizza orders during race

Runners in the 2024 London Marathon were able to create and order their favourite pizzas DURING the race - and collect the piping hot feast at the finishing line.
By Richard Jenkins
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 10:07 BST

Videos captured by spectators shows competitor’s placing orders via Domino’s sign boards being held out along the course, from the 17-mile mark onwards at East Ferry Road.

Dozens of competitors were seen stopping in their tracks to head towards the crowd where they reached up and placed their post marathon munch.

Runner Rachel from Surrey recieves her Domino's pizza after tapping a sign during the TCS London Marathon

The perfect pick-me-up

A critical care paramedic, running in full uniform, was among those who tapped to order. It is common for runners to ‘hit the wall’ after pounding the city’s streets for 20 miles or so.

The boards apparently offered several different toppings and sauce bases for runners to create-their-own pizza ahead of the finish line.

Runner 1227 was spotted selecting ham, onions and jalapenos as the toppings for their post marathon pizza, whilst 1706 screamed “Yes!”, as they tapped to order en-route.

After orders were taken, Domino’s got to work, having pizzas ready to hand to those who made it past the post.

