The highly anticipated Lord of The Rings series ‘The Rings of Power’ is coming to Amazon Prime this month.

The series, set thousands of years before JRR Tolkein’s ‘The Hobbit’ follows a selection of characters who are faced with the first evil that has been seen in Middle Earth for generations.

The new series will build on the vast world created by Tolkien and will give us more of an insight into the characters he created all those years ago.

Is there a trailer?

A final trailer has been released by Amazon Studios, and features many of the key characters we will come to meet throughout the series.

What is Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power about?

According to the official synopsis provided by Amazon, the series “brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history.

“This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

“Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth.

“From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

Who stars in the series?

The full list of key characters has been released by Amazon Studios, and is below along with the actors playing the part.

Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards); Harfoots Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and Largo Brandyfoot (Dylan Smith); The Stranger (Daniel Weyman); Númenóreans Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Eärien (Ema Horvath), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson); Dwarves King Durin III (Peter Mullan), Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), and Princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete); Southlanders Halbrand (Charlie Vickers); Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi); and Silvan-elf Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova).

When is the series released?

The first two episodes of the multi-season drama will launch on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, September 1-2 (time zone dependent), with new episodes available weekly.

In the UK, the series should be available to watch from 2am on Friday, 2 September and new episodes will be available every Friday.