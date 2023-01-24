Love Island’s female contestants spilled the beans on their past romances and name dropped some major celebrities. Lana Jenkins, Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown, and Tanya Manhenga’s revelations left not only ITV viewers but also fellow islanders totally shellshocked.

On Monday (January 23) night’s episode, Lana left her lovebird Ron Hall with his head in his hands after revealing the identity of her ex-boyfriend. She used to date Hollyoaks and I’m A Celebrity star Owen Warner.

Lana confessed: “My most recent ex-boyfriend is an actor” before an interested Ron quizzed her “The actor, who was that?”. She replied: “It’s my ex-boyfriend... he’s called Owen Warner”.

A totally dumbfounded Ron Hall reacted by saying: “So basically I’m competing with someone who’s just come runner-up on a massive show and who’s an actor and I work in finance, yeah, erm, sick. This is great, that was a shock, I don’t really know what to think about it”.

Lana Jenkins and Owen Warner’s relationship took place largely during the Covid-19 lockdown when they met through mutual friends in 2020. However the pair went their separate ways just a year later.

That was not the only major celebrity name dropped during the episode of the ITV series. Zara, who has been causing drama with fellow islander Olivia Hawkins recently, continued to make jaws drop when she revealed a racy kiss with renowned runner Usain Bolt.

While Tanya Manhenga, who is currently coupled up with Shaq Muhammad, has previous experience with two famous folks. During the exciting game of Never Have I Ever, she explained: “Mine was a footballer and then the other one was a rapper, it was Not3s!”.

