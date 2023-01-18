The nation’s favourite reality show has returned once again, but this time for its second-ever winter series in South Africa. Love Island 2023 sees nearly a dozen good-looking singles on the hunt for their life partners in a sun-baked villa.

Contestants are either starting to settle down in their couples or continuing to crack on as bombshell after bombshell starts to get introduced. Starting with professional footballer Tom Clare, who turned heads when he decided to couple up with Olivia Hawkins on Tuesday night’s epsiode (January 17).

Viewers will recognise that the ITV series has a fresh coat of paint with new host Maya Jama, who took over from Laura Whitmore. Though they will be glad to know that the vintage voice of her husband Iain Sterling remains, as the Scottish comedian continues to narrate the goings-on each episode.

ITV has promised that Love Island 2023 will be bigger and better than ever, with various tasks, tests and the return of the famous Casa Amor planned. All of which will test the connections that islands have with each other across eight weeks of episodes.

As millions of people across the UK and beyond reach for their television remotes to watch the latest episode of Love Island 2023, it is best to know what time the broadcast starts on TV. This is because the love show regularly receives a schedule shake-up to make way for more major events.

What time is tonight’s episode of Love Island on ITV tonight?

