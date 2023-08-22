Madame Tussauds London has announced they will immortalise one of the Lionesses at the world-famous attraction. After the country welcomes home the women’s football team from their incredible performance at the World Cup, the wax work museum wants the nation to help choose which member of the squad should be honoured at the Baker Street attraction.

The reigning European Champions have made their way home today (August 22) with many fans waiting at the airport to catch a glimpse of the team. Madame Tussauds have now asked fans to vote on who will be immortalised in wax work, choosing between Mary Earps, Chloe Kelly, Millie Bright and Sarina Weigman.

Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “Like the rest of the nation we’re incredibly proud of the Lionesses. Not only for their success at the FIFA Women’s World Cup this year, but for their momentous win in Europe last year and all they have done for their sport -bringing women’s football roaring into the mainstream. They inspire and encourage so many, and we feel it’s only right what they have achieved is commemorated so we’re going to do that in the way that only Madame Tussauds London can.”

“The whole team have been outstanding, and they all brought so much to the World Cup, which makes it really difficult for us to pick who our expert artists should create. That’s why we’re putting it to the public, to help us decide who we should choose!”