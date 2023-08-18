TV presenter Rachel Riley has revealed the one thing she would do if Mason Greenwood was reinstated back into the first team. The TV said she ‘won’t be able to continue’ to support the club if he remains with the club.

Riley’s support of the club has been well documented over her career. Taking to twitter, she said: “I won’t be able to support United if Greenwood remains at the club. We’ve all seen and heard enough.”

The club have not yet made a final decision regarding Greenwood’s future at the club, over 18 months after he last played for them. Manchester United provided their latest update in a statement issued earlier in the week.

Their statement read: “Following the dropping of all charges against Mason Greenwood in February 2023, Manchester United has conducted a thorough investigation into the allegations made against him

“This has drawn on extensive evidence and context not in the public domain, and we have heard from numerous people with direct involvement or knowledge of the case,” the statement continues. “Throughout this process, the welfare and perspective of the alleged victim has been central to the club’s inquiries, and we respect her right to lifelong anonymity.

“We also have responsibilities to Mason as an employee, as a young person who has been with the club since the age of seven, and as a new father with a partner. The fact-finding phase of our investigation is now complete, and we are in the final stages of making a decision on Mason’s future.

“Contrary to media speculation, that decision has not yet been made and is currently the subject of intensive internal deliberation. Responsibility ultimately rests with the Chief Executive Officer. Once made, the decision will be communicated and explained to the club’s internal and external stakeholders.

“This has been a difficult case for everyone associated with Manchester United, and we understand the strong opinions it has provoked based on the partial evidence in the public domain. We ask for patience as we work through the final stages of this carefully considered process.”

Charges of attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in February of this year.

Riley, 37, is a TV presenter, best known for her role as co-presenter the Channel 4 daytime puzzle show Countdown and its comedy spin-off 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.