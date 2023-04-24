McDonald’s fans can nab a huge discount on one of the fast food giant’s most iconic burgers - but will have to be quick. App users can take advantage of 60% off a menu favourite, the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, but only for today (Monday, April 24).

Under the offer, the treat is available for just £1.48, giving customers a saving of £2.80. The burger features a juicy 100% beef patty, with two slices of cheese and all the trimmings in between two soft sesame seed buns - perfect for lunch or dinner.

Fans will also be able to earn points when they purchase their burger under the deal by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards . The scheme means every penny spent equals one Rewards point, so this week’s offer will get you 149 points when picking up a Quarter Pounder.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s UK said: “There are some amazing Rewards available for customers to treat themselves to when point milestones are hit. When customers reach 1,500 points, they can choose between menu items including small fries, a hash brown, or a side salad.

“With 2,500 points, a double cheeseburger or vegetable deluxe is on the cards. Finally, with 4,000 points, customers can choose between menu favourites like six chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac.”

How to get a discount on the McDonald’s Quarter Pounder