If you ever find yourself at a McDonald’s abroad, you might be in for a tasty surprise. Even though the iconic ‘golden arches’ will always look familiar, what’s available inside the fast food chain differs depending on where you are in the world.

McDonald’s currently operates around 38,000 stores in more than 100 countries and while you can always count on the signature Big Mac, fries and coke being on the menu, each country has different tastes and trends and boasts its own unique items as well as the classics. For example, McDonald’s fans in Indonesia love their savoury porridge with shredded chicken, while in the Philippines, McSpaghetti is an absolute must have.

McDonald’s UK recently announced a major menu shake-up by introducing its first permanent burger since 2007, the McCrispy. But it came at a price, as the new treat has replaced the popular McChicken Burger . A new Twirl McFlurry, potato waffles and nacho cheese bites have also now hit the menu.

As the UK menu morphs to keep up with changing eating habits, we take a look at some of the weird and wonderful items available at McDonald’s across the world.

McLobster - Canada

Probably the fanciest thing you could ever hope to order from a McDonald’s, the McLobster is served in a hot dog bun with ‘lobster sauce’ and shredded lettuce. It’s been available at McDonald’s stores in Canada since 1993, but these days you’ll only find it in the Atlantic and New England regions in the summer, when lobster is abundant.

Mcdonald’s Canada also offers a tasty looking McPoutine, featuring the chain’s classic fries smothered in gravy and cheese curds.

Halloumi McMuffin - Cyprus

On the breakfast menu is a classic McMuffin with grilled halloumi cheese, topped with a slice of tomato and fresh lettuce and available with or without bacon. At Mcdonald’s stores in Cyprus you’ll also find the toffee sundaes we miss so much in the UK, along with refreshing pineapple fruit cups and a strawberry and custard pie for dessert.

McSpaghetti - Philippines

McSpaghetti was originally introduced in America in the 1970s, and included pasta, marinara sauce, meatballs and a cheese topping. It was discontinued in 1980 but is still available at McDonald’s stores in the Philippines, where spaghetti is a staple.

The dish features classic spaghetti with ground beef, signature tomato sauce and cheese, and also comes with a piece of fried chicken.

McFalafel wrap - Egypt

A popular staple at McDonald’s stores in Egypt is the McFalafel wrap , featuring three pieces of tasty falafel garnished with tomatoes, lettuce, onions and pickles topped with Tahini sauce and encased in a freshly baked tortilla wrap. McDonald’s Egypt also offers a simple but delicious looking snack of classic McDonald’s fries topped with cheddar cheese, along with a chicken McMuffin option for breakfast.

Nasi Uduk McD - Indonesia

McDonald’s Indonesia offers this hearty sounding savoury porridge, topped with shredded chicken, scrambled eggs, chilli paste and fried onions. You can also opt for a fried egg with your cheeseburger, or enjoy a fried chicken leg with fries or rice.

It would be rude to visit Mcdonald’s in Indonesia and not pick up the delicious looking honey-garlic fish with rice or try a ‘McFreeze’ - slushie-style drinks that come in Fanta blueberry, grape and apple flavours, topped with cream if you so wish.

McTurkish Breakfast - Turkey

Swing by a Mcdonald’s store in Turkey before 11am and you’ll be able to enjoy a yummy Turkish Breakfast plate consisting of fresh cucumber, cherry tomatoes, olives, feta cheese, scrambled eggs and muffins. When it comes to sides, you can also pick up Chicken McBites with a spicy dip as well as crispy onion rings.

Dessert is where McDonald’s Turkey really shines, though - choose from lemon cheesecake, profiterole cake, tiramisu, mini chocolate eclairs and carrot cake for afters.

McChicken Mozzarella - South Korea

If you’re a McChicken sandwich fan and you find yourself in South Korea, you’ll want to head to McDonald’s pronto to grab a McChicken Mozzarella . The burger consists of a fried chicken patty in a spicy Arabian-inspired tomato sauce, topped with a few mozzarella sticks for good measure.

Or kick back with a Pepperoni Pizza Burger. Supreme Shrimp Burger or Double Bulgogi Burger. McDonald’s South Korea also offers churros, hot cakes with maple syrup, Oreo affogato sundaes and strawberry cones if you have a sweet tooth.

McMacaron - France

I mean, where else but France are you going to find macarons at McDonald’s? Choose from vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, pistachio or salted butter caramel flavour.

