The record for hottest day of the year may well be broken for the second time in just three days as September gets off to a scorcher with almost 30C weather sweeping many parts of the nation.

Over the last few days, people have taken to social media to complain about the ‘uncomfortable’ weather, and having trouble sleeping due to the heat. Many people have also lamented the timing of the weather..

Currently, the hottest day of the year was recorded on Thursday (September 7), as the Met Office recorded 32.6C in Surrey. The reliable forecaster also believes the country could have six days of 30C heat for the first time in September.

However, Saturday is thought to exceed that temperature, with many areas in and around London predicted to be impacted. In response to the unusually high temperature the UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber heat health alert.

This means the health services may see a lot of admissions due to the heat, with those aged above 65 or those with pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular disease at greater risk. A yellow weather warning has also been issued for parts of the country.

The final blast of summer is underway in the UK with temperatures pushing 32C in some areas.

Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “Although much of the UK will see high temperatures and sunny skies continue on Saturday, in what has a possibility of being the hottest day of the year so far, there’s also the potential for some thunderstorms, which has resulted in a Yellow Warning being issued for much of central England and parts of east Wales.

“Temperatures will begin to trend downwards from Saturday in the far northwest of Scotland, with a cold front gradually moving south through the weekend, bringing with it the risk of some heavy and thundery downpours on Sunday as well.