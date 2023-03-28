BBC has released first-look images of its brand new period drama Ten Pound Poms and it features Michelle Keegan as a stylish young nurse. The show follows a group of Brits who leave a downtrodden post-war Britain to set their sights on 1950s Australia.

However, leaving their native country isn’t all it’s cracked up to be and the group soon become accustomed to the harsh reality of migrating overseas. With unwelcoming attitudes expressed by the locals, the Brits experience what it feels like to be an ‘outsider’ for the first time.

Michelle Keegan plays a young nurse named Kate, accompanied by fellow Brits Annie (Faye Marsay) and Terry Roberts (Warren Brown). Also staying at the substandard migrant hostel is Bill (Leon Ford), who recently lost his family business back home, and teenager Stevie (Declan Coyle) who has migrated to escape his oppressive father.

