Shocking footage showing the moment a serial car thief crashes a stolen Range Rover - with the owner’s terrified dog trapped inside - is set to be featured on a Channel 5 show.

Nicholas Oakland, 30, was jailed at York Crown Court after he took Matthew Wilson’s Range Rover using the keyless entry system while Matthew was inside a corner shop. However, Matthew’s Doberman assistance dog Jake was in the car when it was stolen from Acomb, North Yorkshire in February 2022.

The video shows Oakland driving the 4x4 at 120mph, racing around the streets of North Duffield, North Yorks,.

North Yorkshire Police officers then deployed a stinger device which burst the car’s tyres, causing Oakland to lose control of the car. The car crashed into a field and rolled several times - all while Jake was still in the car.

After getting out of the vehicle, Oakland was arrested but the terrified dog ran off down the road. Sadly, Jake had to be put to sleep after the accident as he developed spinal injuries during the crash.

Traffic sergeant Julian Pearson said: "Oakland’s driving posed a serious risk to other road users as he drove the stolen vehicle in an appalling way. Thankfully with the use of specialist police resources we were able to quickly bring the vehicle to a stop less than 30 minutes after it was reported stolen.

"He showed no regard for the safety of the family dog that was in the rear of the vehicle. It was imperative that we quickly located Jake after the collision and ensured he received immediate veterinary care and returned to his owners.

The car which was stolen and crashed after being driven at 120mp (Photo: SWNS)

