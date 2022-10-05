News you can trust since 1917
Most popular baby names revealed - new entries and clear favourites as Noah and Olivia take top spots

Is your tot’s name on the list?

By Sophie Wills
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 12:12 pm - 2 min read

The most popular baby names for boys and girls in England and Wales have been revealed, with Noah and Olivia taking the top spots in 2021, according to The Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Last year, 4525 baby boys were named Noah, and 3,649 girls were named Olivia.

2021 saw Oliver drop to second place, having been the most popular boys’ name for eight years in succession - while Olivia topped the girls’ list for the sixth year in a row.

    According to the ONS data, Henry replaced Jack in the top 10 names for boys and Freya, Florence and WIllow replaced Isabella, Rosie and Sophia for girls.

    This is the first time Jack has not been in the top 10 since the annual lists began in 1996, while Muhammad was the most popular boys’ name in four out of nine English regions.

    New entries to the top 100 include Beatrice, Lara and Sara for girls, while Blake, Brody, Kai, Riper, Tobias and Nathan were the newcomers for boys.

    Top 10 names for baby girls overall

    1. Olivia
    2. Amelia
    3. Isla
    4. Ava
    5. Ivy 
    6. Freya
    7. Lily
    8. Florence
    9. Mia 
    10. Willow

    Top 10 names for baby boys overall

    1. Noah
    2. Oliver
    3. George
    4. Arthur
    5. Muhammad
    6. Leo
    7. Harry
    8. Oscar
    9. Archie
    10. Henry

    Top 10 names for baby girls by region

    Top 10 names for baby girls in North East of England 2021

    1. Olivia
    2. Rosie
    3. Freya
    4. Isla
    5. Amelia
    6. Ivy
    7. Ava
    8. Grace
    9. Ella 
    10. Emily

    Top 10 names for baby girls in North West of England 2021

    1. Olivia
    2. Isla
    3. Ava
    4. Amelia
    5. Ivy
    6. Freya
    7. Willow
    8. Lily 
    9. Emily 
    10. Grace

    Top 10 names for baby girls in Yorkshire and The Humber 2021

    1. Olivia
    2. Amelia
    3. Ava
    4. Isla
    5. Ivy 
    6. Lily 
    7. Willow 
    8. Freya 
    9. Poppy 
    10. Florence

    Top 10 names for baby girls in the East Midlands 2021

    1. Amelia
    2. Olivia
    3. Ava
    4. Isla
    5. Elsie
    6. Mia
    7. Florence
    8. Willow
    9. Freya 
    10. Rosie

    Top 10 names for baby girls in the West Midlands 2021

    1. Olivia
    2. Amelia
    3. Isla
    4. Freya
    5. Ava
    6. Ivy 
    7. WIllow
    8. Rosie
    9. Lily 
    10. Grace

    Top 10 names for baby girls in the East of England 2021

    1. Olivia
    2. Amelia
    3. Isla
    4. Ava
    5. Ivy
    6. Mia
    7. Florence
    8. Elsie 
    9. Freya 
    10. Lily

    Top 10 names for baby girls in London 2021

    1. Olivia
    2. Amelia
    3. Mia 
    4. Sofia
    5. Maya
    6. Sophia
    7. Ava
    8. Sienna
    9. Isla
    10. Isabella

    Top 10 names for baby girls in the South East of England 2021

    1. Olivia
    2. Amelia
    3. Isla
    4. Ava
    5. Florence
    6. Lily
    7. Ivy
    8. Sienna
    9. Mia 
    10. Freya

    Top 10 names for baby girls in the South West of England 2021

    1. Olivia
    2. Isla
    3. Florence
    4. Amelia
    5. Willow
    6. Lily
    7. Ivy
    8. Freya
    9. Poppy 
    10. Ava

    Top 10 names for baby girls in Wales 2021

    1. Olivia
    2. Amelia
    3. Isla
    4. Freya
    5. Ivy
    6. Rosie
    7. Ava
    8. Grace
    9. Lily
    10. Evie

    Top 10 names for baby boys by region

    Top 10 names for baby boys in North East of England 2021

    1. George
    2. Oliver
    3. Noah 
    4. Harry
    5. Charlie 
    6. Theo
    7. Jack
    8. Leo
    9. Arthur
    10. Thomas

    Top 10 names for baby boys in North West of England 2021

    1. Muhammad 
    2. Noah
    3. George
    4. Oliver
    5. Harry 
    6. Leo
    7. Arthur
    8. Thomas
    9. Archie 
    10. Theo

    Top 10 names for baby boys in Yorkshire and the Humber 2021

    1. Muhammad 
    2. Noah 
    3. Oliver
    4. George
    5. Arthur 
    6. Freddie
    7. Harry 
    8. Mohammed
    9. Leo 
    10. Oscar

    Top 10 names for baby boys in the East Midlands 2021

    1. Oliver
    2. George
    3. Noah
    4. Harry
    5. Arthur 
    6. Archie
    7. Freddie
    8. Leo
    9. Henry
    10. Charlie

    Top 10 names for baby boys in the West Midlands 2021

    1. Mohammed
    2. Noah 
    3. Oliver
    4. Arthur
    5. George
    6. Mohammed 
    7. Leo
    8. Archie
    9. Oscar 
    10. Charlie

    Top 10 names for baby boys in the East of England 2021

    1. George
    2. Noah
    3. Oliver
    4. Arthur
    5. Leo
    6. Harry
    7. Oscar
    8. Henry
    9. Freddie
    10. Archie

    Top 10 names for baby boys in London 2021

    1. Muhammad
    2. Noah 
    3. Leo
    4. Adam
    5. Alexander
    6. Oliver
    7. Arthur
    8. George
    9. Theodore
    10. David

    Top 10 names for baby boys in the South East of England 2021

    1. George
    2. Arthur
    3. Oliver 
    4. Noah
    5. Henry
    6. Theodore
    7. Oscar
    8. Leo
    9. Freddie
    10. Jack

    Top 10 names for baby boys in the South West of England 2021

    1. Arthur
    2. Noah
    3. George
    4. Oliver
    5. Oscar
    6. Henry
    7. Freddie
    8. Jack
    9. Theodore
    10. Archie

    Tip 10 names for baby boys in Wales 2021

    1. Noah
    2. Oliver
    3. Arthur
    4. Theo
    5. Leo
    6. Charlie 
    7. Archie
    8. George
    9. Jack
    10. Oscar
