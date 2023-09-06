News you can trust since 1917
Register
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

M&S issues urgent warning food item poses ‘possible health risk’

The Food Standards Agency has recalled an M&S food item

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 6th Sep 2023, 14:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 14:53 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

M&S has issued an urgent recall of one of its packaged sandwiches for failing to declare that it contains an allergen. The Food Standards Agency recalled M&S’ Plant Kitchen No Chicken and Chorizo Sandwich because egg is not mentioned on the label

The Food Standards Agency website states that this means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg. The Food Standards Agency recalls products if there is a problem that means it should not be sold.

Customers that have bought the product and have an allergy or intolerance to egg have been advised not eat it. Instead return it to your nearest store for a full refund.

The batch affected has a use by date of September 6, 2023.

Related topics:Food Standards AgencyM&S