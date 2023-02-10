Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries has confirmed she will not stand as a Conservative MP at the next general election. Ms Dorries targeted a message toward MPs that “drank the kool-aid” and “got rid of Boris Johnson” before tearfully claiming she quits.

A week ago Dorries assumed the role of presenter of ‘Friday Night with Nadine’ on Rupert Murdoch’s TalkTV. The former nurse and MP for Mid Bedfordshire has been a staunch advocate of Boris Johnson and revealed he had begged her to stay in post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to an Ipsos poll, Westminster voting intention recorded at the end of January revealed Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party were a sizable 25 points behind Keir Starmar’s rejuvenated Labour. Dorries stressed the poll ratings were “terminal” and the next general election “will likely go to the wire”.

During her tearful announcement, the 65-year-old blasted the “sheer stupidity” of MPs who ousted her ally Boris Johnson. She claimed: “I’m afraid it’s this behaviour that I now have to just remove myself from.

Most Popular

“Despite it being a job that I’ve loved for every year that I’ve done it, I’m now off.” Sat in disbelief of her own comments, she added: “My gosh, I’ve just said it out loud - there’s no going back now”.

Advertisement

Advertisement