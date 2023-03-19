Tributes have been paid to actor Peter Hardy who has been found dead at the age of 66. Mr Hardy was found on a beach near Perth on Thursday (March 16) and is said to have been visiting family from his home in London.

Reports suggest the actor drowned whilst snorkelling at South Beach. It is said he ran into difficulty but the exact circumstances of his death are unknown at this point.

Mr Hardy played Jimmy Drane in three episodes of Neighbours back in 1997. However, he is most fondly remembered in his homeland for roles in McLeod’s Daughter and Chopper.

Michael, Peter’s Brother, posted a message about him on social media. He said: "I’m devastated to say that my brother, Peter Hardy, passed away suddenly this morning. Rest in Peace my beloved little brother."

Andy Burns, one of Peter’s friends, said: "On the morning of March 16th a dear friend was taken from us... the amazing and beautiful Peter Hardy drowned while snorkelling at South Beach Perth.

"He was 66 years old and looked like a Greek god, so fit, and so happy to be back in his native WA visiting from London where he had made his home.

"Words cannot express how deeply I feel this loss. We’ve been close friends since living together in Neutral Bay Sydney in the mid 80s. He was a superb actor, a wonderful singer and guitarist; he also played drums and sax. He always loved performing in the theatre as well as film and TV.

Actor Peter Hardy poses for a photo at the launch of 'Mamma Mia!' at Doltone House on July 21, 2009 in Sydney, Australia

“He decided to buy a canal boat in London which he set up beautifully with some recording gear and he’d send me guitar tracks recorded there to add backings to. Heartfelt condolences to all his family and many friends over this devastating loss especially his beautiful girlfriend Lysa our thoughts are with you...Vale dear friend Peter Hardy RIP."

