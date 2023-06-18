Terminator actor and 1980s icon Linda Hamilton is set to join the Stranger Things season 5 cast, it has been announced. The news was confirmed during Netflix’s 2023 TUDUM fan event which was live-streamed from São Paulo, Brazil.

The actress is best known for playing Sarah Connor in the Terminator franchise. She starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the much-loved 1984 film before reprising her role in Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

Much to the delight of fans, she later did the voice over for 2009’s Terminator Salvation and returned as Sarah Connor once again in 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate.

Her other roles include Catherine Chandler in the television series Beauty and the Beast, which ran from 1987 to 1990. The 66-year-old received critical acclaim for the performance, scooping nominations for two Golden Globe awards as well as an Emmy award.

Other 80s legends to appear in Stranger Things include A Nightmare on Elm Street star Robert Englund who appeared in one episode as Victor Creel, whose wife and daughter were slaughtered by Vecna. Goonies star Sean Astin also appeared in season two as Joyce’s boyfriend Bob as well as Cary Elwes of the Princess Bride who played the sleazy mayor of Hawkins, Larry Kline.