The New Year’s Honours list for 2023 has been announced. The awards recognise the achievements and service of people across the UK, from all walks of life.

Many famous names have previously been honoured, such as James Bond icon Daniel Craig, soap legends William Roache and June Brown and DJ Craig David to name a few.

Advertisement

People from all walks of life across the UK have been included in the list for 2023, awarded for their work in areas including sustained public service, youth engagement and community work.

One notable recipient is Jawahir Roble. Roble grew up playing football in Mogadishu and has been awarded with an MBE after becoming the first black, female, Muslim, hijab-wearing referee in the UK.

Most Popular

Here are some of the other highlights of the 2023 New Year’s honours list including volunteers, police officers, England Lionesses and more.

Highlights of the New Year’s Honours List

Advertisement

Peter Offord Davies - Peter has been awarded a BEM at the age of 100 for his work as a reading volunteer at Dean Valley Community Primary School in Bollington, Macclesfield.

Pamela Goldsmith - Also receiving a BEM is Pamela from West Sussex. She has raised around £1.5 million after volunteering with Macmillan for 20 years.

Advertisement

Jade Clarke - Clarke represented the United Kingdom at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and was first selected for the England national netball team in 2002. She will be receiving an MBE.

Advertisement

John Reyntiens - known for the bespoke stained-glass window at the North End of Westminster Hall which was gifted to Her Majesty the Queen for her 2012 Diamond Jubilee, he will also be receiving an MBE.

Louenna Hood - Hood will be receiving a BEMedal for helping children and families fleeing Ukraine. Through voluntary work, she has raised £170,000 for people fleeing the war-torn country.

Advertisement

Asrar Ul-Haq DL - One of the first Asian police officers in Greater Manchester he will be receiving an OBE. His career so far has been largely spent building a positive relationship between marginalised communities and law enforcement.

Advertisement

Jim Jones - Jones, also a police officer in Greater Manchester will receive a BEM for his work to improve the way police forces work with military veterans. His work with veterans has even encouraged some to consider jobs within the force.

Leah Williamson - Lionesses captain Williamson spearheaded their charge towards a famous Euros win. She will be receiving an OBE.

Advertisement

Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead, Ellen White - Sticking with that historic Lionesses team, these three will all be receiving MBE’s. Mead was the top scorer, and recently won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

Pat Jennings - Still with football, Jennings is awarded with a CBE for his football and charity service in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Andy Robertson - Liverpool star Robertson, who recently became the all-time assist record holder for defenders in the Premier League will receive an MBE for his work with young people.

Chris Kamara - Soccer Saturday icon Kamara will receive an MBE for his charity and anti-racism work.

Advertisement

Virginia McKenna - Born Free founder McKenna is to be awarded a DBE for her work in wildlife conservation.

Robin Millar, Greyson Perry - These two are to receive knighthoods. Millar, for his work in music and disabilities and Perry for services to the arts.

Advertisement

Gee Walker - Walker is the recipient of an MBE, and is the founder and patron of the Anthony Walker Foundation.

Charles Banks - The Chair of the NorthWest Users Group and Secretary of Manchester United Disabled Supporters’ Association, Banks will receive an MBE.

Advertisement

Judith Backus - Backus is the founder of Hidden Help, which is a charity that helps disabled people in Cornwall.