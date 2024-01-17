Nicki Minaj announces UK tour - which cities will she be visiting?
The rapper has announced a world tour, with stops in UK cities.
and live on Freeview channel 276
US rapper Nicki Minaj has announced a world tour of her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2.
Taking to social media, the singer who is known for her huge hits such as Super Bass, Anaconda, Starships and many more, as well as collaborations with the likes of Little Mix, David Guetta and Drake - announced the tour, with UK dates included.
Advertisement
Advertisement
For the UK leg of the Pink Friday 2 tour, Minaj will kick it off in Manchester on May 25 before heading to Birmingham, London and Glasgow.
Due to tickets selling out very quickly, Minaj further announced extra dates for the tour, which included a second show in Manchester.
The full UK venues and dates are:
Manchester Co-op Live on May 25
Birmingham Resorts World Arena on May 26
London The O2 on May 28
Glasgow OVO Hydro on May 29
Manchester Co-op Live on May 30
Pink Friday 2 was released in December 2023 and included the single Super Freaky Girl, which peaked at number five on the Official UK Charts.