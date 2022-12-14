It was acclaimed by both critics and audiences alike upon its release, with a second series having wrapped filming only earlier this month. However, despite the overwhelming popularity of HBO Max’s romantic comedy Our Flag Means Death , it’s taken a fair few months for the ship to sail over to UK television.

The BBC announced in a press release that two shows, distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery International Television Distribution, will be appearing on the iPlayer in early 2023, with those titles being the first season of Our Flag Means Death alongside Search Party, another comedy series featuring Arrested Development actress Alia Shawkat (who played Maybe)

Our Flag Means Death follows the trials and tribulations of Stede Bonnet, played by New Zealand comedian Rhys Darby , as he decided to abandon his luxurious lifestyle for a life on the high seas and becoming the world’s first “gentleman pirate” - a nod, some may say, to cult video game franchise Monkey Island .

Bonnet is joined by a dysfunctional yet seasoned crew of misfits, including Trainspotting actor Ewen Bremner and Samson Kayo . Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s fortunes change after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard - history’s greatest pirate, played by Oscar winner Taika Waititi .

Such has been the popularity of Our Flag Means Death upon its release, especially with their representation of LGBTQIA+ themes in a sensitive, empowering nature that saw the comedy series earn a legion of fans upon its release in earlier this year. The show features three queer relationships, one of which involving a non-binary character (played by drag king and activity Vico Ortiz .)

When is Our Flag Means Death airing in the United Kingdom?

