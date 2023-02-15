Paddy McGuinness: BBC axe Catchpoint and I Can See Your Voice hosted by Paddy McGuinness
Two Paddy McGuinness led shows will not be returning to screens after being cancelled by the BBC.
Catchpoint and I Can See Your Voice, hosted by Paddy McGuinness have both reportedly been cancelled by the BBC, according to The Sun.
The news comes after work on the latest series of Top Gear was paused following Paddy’s co-host Freddy Flintoff suffering serious injuries in a crash while filming.
Catchpoint follows contestants answering a series of questions before catching balls of various sizes which drop from the ceiling. I Can See Your Voice is a mystery music game show series where celebrity judges must attempt to eliminate bad singers from the group without ever hearing them sing
Catchpoint ran for two seasons after first launching in 2019. I Can See Your Voice first aired in 2021 and recently finished airing in a second season in December 2022.
The two shows represent half of Paddy McGuinness’s hosting duties on BBC, with the 49 year-old also hosting Top Gear and A Question of Sport.