Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at London Sloane Square Tube station

Police have now issued a statement about the incident

Chelsie Sewell
Chelsie Sewell
Published 28th Jun 2023, 13:12 BST- 1 min read

A man has reportedly stabbed himself to death at a tube station in London this morning (June 28). The incident took place at Sloane Square Tube station in west London and police have now issued a statement.

A police spokesperson said the man who was a passenger "sustained serious, self-inflicted injuries." They added: “"Paramedics also attended; however despite their best efforts the man has been pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious."

According to LBC news it is unclear why the man stabbed himself or who he was. There have been eyewitness reports of six police cars and several ambulances at the scene. However, panic ensued in West London as the station, which is served by the District and Circle line was evacuated and closed for around 40 minutes.

Transport for London (TfL) reported minor delays on the District and Circle lines west of Earl’s Court in the aftermath of the incident. But the station is now open.

    Greg Hands, the MP for Chelsea and Fulham, said he was "shocked and saddened" by news of the stabbing.

    Local councillor Josh Rendall added: "An awfully tragic morning at Sloane Square.

    "Thanks to the Police, Paramedics and TfL staff for all they do. Thoughts with the family of the man and those who may have witnessed the event."

