Parents face 10 morning “battles” a week with their kids - and only win half

Parents face 10 morning “battles” a week with their kids - and only manage to win half of them, research has revealed.

A poll of 1,200 mums and dads with children aged four to 17 found the trickiest hurdles are bedtime stand-offs, messy-room meltdowns, and prising sleepyheads out of bed in the morning.

Other common clashes included the eternal TV versus homework showdown, trying to get their little ones to clean their teeth, and persuading them a proper breakfast beats a handful of sweets.

And despite parents starting the school year with their best foot forward, more than half (53 per cent) admitted the morning chaos has come back with a bang since they returned to the classroom – with 60 per cent saying the first term of the year is the hardest to manage.

To help parents power through the madness, Weetabix which commissioned the research, has teamed up with mum-of-two Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill to share her top tips for finding calm amidst the chaos.

Dame Jessica’s tips for calmer mornings

Jessica said: “My career taught me so much about the importance of structure and discipline and it’s still such an important part of how I live my life.

“I’m a firm believer that with the right preparation and organisation, you can balance busy lives and conflicting schedules without sacrifices and want to instil this in my kids too.

“We have no devices at the breakfast table, and now they are a bit older I encourage them to prep for school the night before – laying out their uniforms and gym kit gives them autonomy and makes them feel more responsible.

“Breakfast sets you up both physically and mentally. This doesn’t just apply to the school run, but to any morning routine, be it going to work or going to a gym class.”

Discussing Dame Ennis-Hill’s visit to Nether Edge Primary School in Sheffield, where pupils took place in an obstacle course designed to set them up for success, year 5 class teacher, Mrs Gilpin, said: “She’s a Sheffield star, which means our children can see themselves reflected in her.

“And it inspires them to be the best they can be and shows them that everything is possible.”

Further parenting struggles uncovered in the research carried out through OnePoll included convincing their kids to wear a coat during cold weather, managing to brush their teeth without any tantrums, and preventing sweets from “ruining dinner.”

Putting a stop to the relentless chorus of “why?“ over and over is also a challenge, as are getting them to wear their school uniform and to say both please and thank you.

It also emerged 36 per cent of mums and dads believe mornings are even harder to master than bedtimes.

More than half (51 per cent) blamed the pressure of getting out the door on time – the number one reason why.

Which is why it perhaps it’s no surprise 69 per cent would welcome advice on how to bring more structure to the start of the day.

Christian Sarginson, spokesperson for Weetabix, said: “The structure of term-time can feel overwhelming for parents – especially when they are juggling multiple children, schedules, and responsibilities – often before they’ve even had their first sip of tea.

“These are challenges every parent knows only too well, and that’s why we wanted to explore what’s really going on in UK households.

“Our research found that nearly 70 per cent of parents would benefit from advice or tips to help create a calmer, more structured morning routine and so we hope that Jessica’s advice can help this."

Speaking about bringing Dame Jessica Ennis Hill, Sir Mo Farah, Leah Williamson and Ade Adepitan together to share their stories of success and help others achieve their goals, he added: "Whether that’s managing the morning better, or nailing a new promotion, the all-stars are here to empower Brits to do so, no matter how big or small.

"We believe a good day starts with a good breakfast – and a bit of structure can go a long way in helping families feel more in control."

Top 20 challenges for parents:

1. Getting them to go to sleep at a normal time

2. Getting them to tidy their room

3. Getting them out of bed in the morning

4. Getting them to do their homework

5. Getting them to turn off the TV or tablet

6. Getting them to clean their teeth properly

7. Getting them to leave the house on time

8. Getting them out of the door in time for school

9. Getting them to eat their breakfast

10. Stopping them insisting it’s “not bedtime yet” because it’s still light outside

11. Getting them to put their coat on when it’s cold

12. Brushing their hair without drama

13. Getting them to eat fruit and vegetables

14. Getting them to put their uniform on

15. Getting them to read their school book

16. Getting them to eat a healthy, balanced breakfast

17. Stopping them from ruining their dinner with sweets/snacks

18. Getting them to say please and thank you

19. Stopping them from arguing over what’s for dinner

20. Stopping them from asking “why” over and over