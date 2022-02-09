Peaky Blinders fans may be able to visit show-inspired barbershop, pubs and bars

Peaky Blinders producers are planning to launch a chain of official themes pubs, bars and barbershops.

The firm behind the BBC drama, centering around Birmingham mobsters, The Shelby Family, have made plans to cash in on its success.

What have reports said?

The reports suggest the producers are planning to develop pubs, bars and restaurants as well as gentlemen's barbershops.

Caryn Mandabach Productions wants to launch a range of grooming products too, such as fragrances and maybe even clothing.

The period crime drama will return to BBC One soon.

What has been said?

A source told the Sun: "Peaky Blinders is huge these days. It’s a global smash. So it’s no surprise the makers want to try and cash in on that when they can.

“There are a couple of unofficial pubs out there already which the makers want to bring to heel.

"The Coyote Ugly film (about a gang of bar workers, released in 2000) spawned bars all over the world and Caryn knows Peaky Blinders could have that same appeal.

Commercial chiefs have filed for trademarks to allow them to sell cosmetics, clothes, jewellery, food, drink and open a chain of barbershops, pubs, bars and restaurants.

The documents have been lodged with the Intellectual Property Office.